Blowing Rock Garden Club Hosts 2025 Mile of Flowers Event on Friday, June 27

On Friday, June 27, the Blowing Rock Garden Club will host its highly-anticipated Mile of Flowers, giving participants a chance to explore several private gardens in downtown Blowing Rock. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Memorial Park Gazebo and end at 3 p.m.

The first Mile of Flowers was held in 2009 to showcase Blowing Rock’s beautiful flowers. Members of the Blowing Rock Garden Club worked with community partners to make it a fun and informative program. The event was an immediate success. It was presented for the following decade as a bi-annual event and now returns after an extended break.

“After a six-year hiatus, it’s heartwarming to see the Blowing Rock Garden Club gathered once again for the Mile of Flowers event! This event represents resilience, renewal, and the timeless beauty of Blowing Rock,” says Marie Caracuzzo, current president of the Blowing Rock Garden Club. “We’re thrilled to welcome locals and visitors back to celebrate nature, creativity and connection.”

The 2025 event will be a hosted walking tour around Blowing Rock. Ticket holders will collect their materials and begin their tours from the Gazebo at Memorial Park. Groups will be led by a “Garden Guide” who will take participants to private gardens and notable public ones around Blowing Rock and offer insights, plant details, and short histories of the spaces.

For the 2025 tour, different types of gardens will be presented: a native garden, a friendship garden, a landscaped garden, a park-like garden, and a historical garden. The tour will cover around one mile, so participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes. A few golf carts will be available to help anyone who needs a ride. As groups complete their tours, participants are invited to enjoy a special Tea Party at the American Legion building in downtown Blowing Rock. The Tea Party is from 1pm until 3pm and is encouraged for fun and socializing before or after enjoying a lunch in Blowing Rock.

The 2025 Mile of Flowers will be held rain or shine and is limited to 200 persons. The ticket price is $35, and groups of ten or more get a ticket price of $30. Tickets may be purchased with cash or check only. Reservations for this event can be made in advance by phone or email. To make advance reservations or ask questions, please phone Susan Sweet at 828-414-9014 or email sssweet@bellsouth.net. More information about the Mile of Flowers event and the Blowing Rock Garden Club may be found online at BlowingRockGardenClub.org.

About the Blowing Rock Garden Club:

The Blowing Rock Garden Club is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization begun to promote civic beauty, encourage the preservation of native plants and to provide education about environmentally sound gardening practices. Anyone who has been in Blowing Rock is familiar with their efforts; the Memorial Garden in front of Memorial Park on Main Street is lovingly maintained by the Blowing Rock Garden Club.