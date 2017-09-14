Blowing Rock Fall Classic This Saturday, Sept. 16, Part of Blood Sweat and Gears Hat Trick

Published Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 9:56 am

The Blowing Rock Fall Classic is a 72-mile bike ride on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. It is part of a Triple Crown of bike rides along with Blood, Sweat & Gears and the Beech Mountain Metric of the High Country Cycling Hat Trick.

The circuit has an elevation gain of over 6000 feet and follows some of the most scenic roads in the state. Proceeds from the ride benefit the Winter Warmer Project, a charity created by the Blood, Sweat & Gears ride that helps provide warm clothes and bedding for people in need.

The ride starts Saturday morning at 8 a.m., beginning and ending on Park Avenue, in front of the Police Department in downtown Blowing Rock. Park Avenue will be closed to automobile traffic Saturday from dawn until around 4 p.m.

See the route at ridewithgps.com/routes/7008893

The ride is sold out. For those already registered, below are some details:

Friday, Sept. 15:

Packet Pickup- 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Blowing Rock School

Saturday, Sept. 16:

Parking assistance at 6 a.m.

Packet Pickup- 6 – 7:30 a.m. at Blowing Rock School gym

Ride Start – 8 a.m. on Park Avenue

Post Ride Food – 11:30 a.m. at finish (rain location: Blowing Rock School)

