Blowing Rock Designated an Outdoor NC Trail Town; One of 15 Featured Destinations

The Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority (TDA) is thrilled to announce Blowing Rock’s designation as an Outdoor NC Trail Town.

The newly launched Outdoor NC Trail Town Guide celebrates towns across the state who are dedicated to preserving the natural beauty and cultural heritage of their destination while fostering a strong sense of place. This pilot edition features 15 destinations and includes a variety of activities – walking, hiking, biking, cycling, paddling, horseback riding and driving – to welcome enthusiasts of all abilities.

Wit Tuttell, executive director of Visit NC, commends the 15 destination partners for connecting visitors and residents to experiences that reflect a strong sense of place.

“With the guide, trip planners will learn that more than the ocean makes our coast memorable, more than rivers and roads wind through the Piedmont, and more than peaks reward mountain getaways,” Tuttell said. “The Trail Town Guide also underscores the strides destinations have made toward making the experience accessible to anyone who wants to engage with history and culture as well as the outdoors.”

Blowing Rock is a destination well-known for exciting outdoor recreation and rich cultural experiences. With more than 50 miles of trails, plus many more paths to explore in the surrounding area, there’s a trail experience for everyone. As part of its commitment to sustainable tourism, the Blowing Rock TDA is working to make sure every visitor and resident knows where to find their ideal trail, and how to enjoy it safely and responsibly.

“We’re excited to be part of this initiative,” said Amanda Lugenbell, assistant director of the Blowing Rock TDA. “Destination marketing organizations like ours can play a vital role in bringing awareness to the importance of good stewardship and accessibility. We believe everyone should be able to enjoy these beautiful mountains and the local culture, and that can only happen if we work together to preserve and protect them.”

North Carolina is an incredibly beautiful state, welcoming approximately 43 million people every year. To help communities mitigate the impact of all that attention, Visit NC is championing destination stewardship programming as part of the Outdoor NC initiative. This programming balances the quality of experiences for visitors with the well-being of residents while conserving our natural and cultural assets. Outdoor NC is an initiative by Visit NC, aimed at promoting destination stewardship across North Carolina. By collaborating with partners statewide, Outdoor NC provides resources to raise awareness, activate projects and celebrate successful stewardship efforts which preserve our beloved outdoor spaces for generations to come.

For more information and to explore the trails and towns included in the guide, visit https://outdoornc.com/trail-town-guide/

