Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show Nominated for the National Show Hunter Hall of Fame

The Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show has been nominated for the National Show Hunter Hall of Fame. The show has been selected as one of the top ten shows in the country for 2021. In addition, the show’s featured event, The Blowing Rock Hunter Derby, has been named among the nation’s top six Derbies for 2021.

The Show Hunter Hall of Fame was founded in 1995 to honor excellence by providing recognition, education, and appreciation for the achievements of the horsemen and horses that have given the sport of show hunters so rich a history.

Each year, nominations are collected from throughout the show hunter world. The top nominees are then placed on a ballot for election by Hall of Fame members. Not unlike an Oscar nomination, being included among the best hunter shows and derbies in the country is an unparallel honor. The fact that Blowing Rock has been consistently nominated as one of the best is evident of the year-in, year-out commitment to excellence by the Blowing Rock Horse Show Foundation, the Town of Blowing Rock and all those connected with the show.

Burr Collier, Foundation Chair commented on the recognition: “We are in some lofty company. This is a big honor and a testimony that our exhibitors appreciate the extra efforts to make the shows special.”

While many of our fellow Hall of Fame nominees are larger, few shows have the unique atmosphere of this storied mountain town, the historic venue and the longevity of the Blowing Rock show. In 2023 the Blowing Rock Horse Show will celebrate 100 years of continuous operation. A unique accomplishment in the history of American horse shows.

The National Show Hunter Hall of Fame awards will be presented at the annual dinner in Haverford, Pennsylvania on June 1, 2022. Additional information about the Hall of Fame can be found at www.nationashowhunterhalloffame.com

