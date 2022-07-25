Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce’s Symphony by the Lake Night Enjoyed Perfect Weather and Around 3000 Attendees

Around 3,000 people gathered in Blowing Rock on Friday to attend the highly anticipated event of the summer: the 35th annual Symphony by the Lake at Chetola Resort. The event sold out weeks in advance, so make plans today to attend next year on Friday, July 28, 2023.

This year’s theme was 80 Years of Movie Music, and the symphony captured it perfectly. Dianne Davant & Associates and Hendrick Luxury Group both earned top honors for Best Patron Tent Decorations for the theme!

Congratulations to The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce for another amazing event!

Enjoy the pictures!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

