Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce Hosts Community Cleanup on May 10

The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce hosted a Blowing Rock Community Cleanup on May 10.
38 people from the Blowing Rock community pitched in and worked in teams to clean several areas within the city limits. Mayor Charlie Sellers and Representative Ray Pickett were among the volunteers who also included:
Emma Grace Sikorall
Nadine Wynarczyk
Tracy Brown
Cathy Barker
Baker Stanley
Carol Ivey
David Sweet
Doug Washer
Jennifer Davis,
Kelsea Dixon
Suzy Barker
Linda Lassiter
Jerry Traudt
Jim Zellner
Joyce Zellner
Barbara Gottschalk
Jim Gottschalk
Kitty Hollins
Jim Claybough
Karen Claybough
Kathy Connelly
Ray Russell
Marilyn Green
Debbie Darnell
Kay Jones
Phyllis Ryan
Chris Squires
Martha Gilliam
Mary Horsman
Virginia Powell
Ben Powell
Erika Brinker
Tammie Hill
Jackson Hill
Charlotte Hill
Wyatt Hall
Erin O’Hara
This was a great effort from our residents, and the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is proud to host events that have a positive effect on the beautification of our town.
The volunteers were treated to a pizza lunch sponsored by Mellow Mushroom, Town Tavern, Six Pence Pub and Food Lion of Blowing Rock.
The next Blowing Rock Community Clean-Up is scheduled for Wednesday, October 5. For more information, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or online at www.LoveBlowingRock.com.
Courtesy of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.
