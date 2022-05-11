Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce Hosts Community Cleanup on May 10

Volunteers who participated in the Blowing Rock Community Cleanup on May 10.

The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce hosted a Blowing Rock Community Cleanup on May 10.

38 people from the Blowing Rock community pitched in and worked in teams to clean several areas within the city limits. Mayor Charlie Sellers and Representative Ray Pickett were among the volunteers who also included:

Emma Grace Sikorall

Nadine Wynarczyk

Tracy Brown

Cathy Barker

Baker Stanley

Carol Ivey

David Sweet

Doug Washer

Jennifer Davis,

Kelsea Dixon

Suzy Barker

Linda Lassiter

Jerry Traudt

Jim Zellner

Joyce Zellner

Barbara Gottschalk

Jim Gottschalk

Kitty Hollins

Jim Claybough

Karen Claybough

Kathy Connelly

Ray Russell

Marilyn Green

Debbie Darnell

Kay Jones

Phyllis Ryan

Chris Squires

Martha Gilliam

Mary Horsman

Virginia Powell

Ben Powell

Erika Brinker

Tammie Hill

Jackson Hill

Charlotte Hill

Wyatt Hall

Erin O’Hara

This was a great effort from our residents, and the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is proud to host events that have a positive effect on the beautification of our town.

The volunteers were treated to a pizza lunch sponsored by Mellow Mushroom, Town Tavern, Six Pence Pub and Food Lion of Blowing Rock.

The next Blowing Rock Community Clean-Up is scheduled for Wednesday, October 5. For more information, contact the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851 or online at www.LoveBlowingRock.com.

Courtesy of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce.

