Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce Held 35th Annual Award Ceremony, Speckled Trout is The 2021 Business of The Year

On Tuesday, February 15th, 2022 the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce held their 35th Annual Award Ceremony. In 2021, the awards ceremony was recorded and released, this year the ceremony was held in person at the Green Park Inn.
All Awards were given to businesses that were nominated by Chamber Members and voted on by Chamber Members. It is a great honor to be selected by others in the business community for excelling in this marketplace.
The winners for 2021 are:
Outstanding Customer Service (Retail): The Mustard Seed Market
Outstanding Customer Service (Service): Village Pharmacy
Outstanding Customer Service (Hospitality): Sunny Rock Eggs & Things
Community Impact Award: Blowing Rock TDA
Volunteer of the Year: Joyce Zellner
The 2021 Business of the Year: The Speckled Trout Restaurant & Bottle Shop
Pictures generously provided by Lonnie Webster
