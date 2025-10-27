Blowing Rock Chamber Announces Art in the Park Award Winners of 2025 and 2026 Dates

Provided by: Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce

The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the final award winners of the 2025 Art in the Park series, presented by The Jonas Law Firm.

Best in Show: Wendy Edwards, Kay Designs

Wendy Edwards, Kay Designs Award of Distinction: Kyle Keeler, Visionary Glass Art

Recently visitors explored the Art in the Park Community Garden featuring Oasis, Watauga Humane Society, and WAMY Community Action, while enjoying live music from local favorite Bob Bonnen—making the event a true celebration of both art and community.

Wendy Kay Designs. Photo provided by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce

“Art in the Park brings together the heart of our community and the talent of incredible artists,” said Robin Miller, President & CEO of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce. “We’re proud to close out the 2025 season on such a high note and look forward to welcoming artists and visitors back next year.”

Visionary Glass Arts. Photo provided by the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce

Art in the Park will return to Blowing Rock’s Park Avenue for its 64th season in 2026, running from 10 AM to 5 PM on the following Saturdays:

May 16

June 13

July 18

August 15

September 12

October 3