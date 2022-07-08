Blowing Rock Art & History Museum’s Annual Gala to Take Place on Friday, August 5

Blowing Rock Art & History Museum is excited to announce one of its most anticipated annual events: the 2022 Gala. This year’s Gala will take place in the Grand View Ballroom at Appalachian State University on Friday, August 5. The event will start at 6 pm. Attire is black tie (optional).

The evening will begin with cocktails on the App State football field, followed by a three-course dinner served by ASU Catering, live music by Continental Divide, and dancing. A Fund-A-Need Auction will take place during dessert where guests can raise their paddle to further support BRAHM’s impactful exhibitions and educational programs.

A limited-seating shuttle will be available to take attendees from Blowing Rock to the Grand View Ballroom and back, at a cost of $25 per passenger. The pick up location will be Rumple Presbyterian Church in Blowing Rock. Plenty of parking will be available at ASU for guests who drive themselves.

The Annual Gala is a fundraiser for the Museum. To learn more about this year’s Gala and to register, please visit https://www.blowingrockmuseum.org/offerings/gala-2022 or call 828-295-9099. The registration deadline is July 27, 2022.

BRAHM (Blowing Rock Art & History Museum) is an art and history museum nestled in the mountains of North Carolina. Open to the public in 2011, BRAHM provides cultural enrichment by promoting the arts, and Southern Appalachian heritage and history, through educational programs, exhibitions, activities, and permanent collections.

BRAHM is located in downtown Blowing Rock and is open to the public, free of charge. Business hours are Tuesday – Saturday 11 am – 5 pm. The Museum is also open Sundays, May through October, 11 am – 4 pm.

