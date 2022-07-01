Blowing Rock Art & History Museum to Host Fifth Annual Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival

The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum will host their annual Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival from August 16-20, 2022, concluding in the Wet Paint Sale on August 20, 2022, from 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM.

Be on the lookout August 16-20th and you may notice scores of artists painting outdoors in the fifth annual Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival. “Plein Air” is a French term referring to the practice of painting from life and nature in the great outdoors. BRAHM will once again welcome 120 artists from over fifteen states to draw and paint the area’s many sights and splendors. In addition to watching artists at work over the course of the 5 day festival, BRAHM invites the public to view and shop the Wet Paint Sale on Saturday, August 20th, from 11 AM – 5:00 PM. Tickets are free, but timed entry spots must be reserved online. The sale will be held in BRAHM’s Alexander Community Gallery, located at 159 Ginny Stevens Lane, off Main Street in Blowing Rock.

The Wet Paint Sale is a culmination of the artists’ work painting the scenes of the quaint village of Blowing Rock, as well as the stunning Blue Ridge Parkway vistas, lakes, trails, and features. Artists may work in any 2-dimensional medium, with oil painting being the most popular. (Since oil paint often takes days or even weeks to dry to the touch, the still wet paintings are framed and hung for display and sale, hence the Wet Paint Sale name.) Participating artists vary from hobbyists to collected professionals, assuring there will be art available for purchase in a wide price range. Proceeds from the Wet Paint Sale go toward the mission of BRAHM to provide cultural enrichment to the High Country communities by promoting the Arts and Southern Appalachian Heritage & History through educational programs, exhibitions, activities, and permanent collections. Proceeds also benefit BRAHM’s Education Outreach programs. What better way to celebrate the purchase of your new home, remember a vacation destination, or give a gift to be treasured for decades, than to support the arts and artists with the purchase of original creations at the Wet Paint Sale.

To learn more about the 2022 Blowing Rock Plein Air Fesitval and to register for the Wet Paint Sale on August 20th, please visit BlowingRockPleinAir.org or call 828-295-9099.

Thanks to the 2022 Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival Sponsors:

Blowing Rock Properties

Cheap Joes Art Stuff

Hemlock Inn

Monkee’s of Blowing Rock

Patti Turner, Managing Broker, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Sue Glenn, Broker Associate, Blowing Rock Properties

The Blowing Rock.

BRAHM (Blowing Rock Art & History Museum) is an art and history museum nestled in the mountains of North Carolina. Open to the public in 2011, BRAHM provides cultural enrichment by promoting the arts, and Southern Appalachian heritage and history, through educational programs, exhibitions, activities and permanent collections.

BRAHM is located in downtown Blowing Rock and is open to the public, free of charge, Tues. – Sat. 11-5 and Sun. 11-4.

