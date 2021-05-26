Blowing Rock Art & History Museum Offering Summer Workshops for Everyone

Youth programs resume

Families should take note of the revamped weekly programs of Afternoon Art for ages 6-12 every Tuesday at 3:30, and Doodlebug Club for ages 2-5 Fridays at 9:30. Each program requires online registration up to two weeks in advance. Weekly youth programs are free for BRAHM members at the household level and above, or just $8 per session for the general public.

Other youth programs this summer include the new Palette Pals, which is similar to our longstanding Cork & Canvas program, but aimed at child/adult pairs to work side by side on their own paintings. Palette Pals are scheduled for Friday, June 18, Friday, Jul 9, and Friday, Aug 6, 2021 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM. Cost per pair is $85 general admission per pair or $75 for BRAHM members

BRAHM is also hosting the Western North Carolina Sculpture Center for a unique opportunity for community members to try their hand at sculpture. The Scratch Block Iron Poured Tile workshop on Friday, June 4, 2021 3:30 PM – 4:30 PM or 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM (cost of $35 per tile General Admission, $30 per tile for BRAHM Members) will allow artists young and old to gently carve a sand block. The blocks will then be taken to the WNC Sculpture Center at the Patterson School site. There, on Saturday, June 12, the community is invited to watch sculptors pour molten iron into the carved blocks to form cast iron tiles.

BRAHM is offering two three-day summer camps for ages 7-12 in June and July. The first camp, Perfect Pets, will follow the pet theme with art projects all about dogs, cats, and other household pets. The second camp, Forest Friends: Art Featuring Appalachian Habitats will teach young artists about the plants and animals of our local ecosystems. An animal ambassador from Grandfather Mountain will be just one highlight of the three days!

Programs for teens and adults ongoing this summer

For a list of all programs, visit https://www.blowingrockmuseum.org/programs

Held various Saturdays through the summer, tCrafting with the Guild Series allows teens and adults to try their hand at crafts such as Precious Metal Clay Jewelry, Broom making, and Needle Felted Landscape creation. No experience is necessary and all materials are included in registration. Grab a friend and plan for a fun, creative Saturday learning a new skill and take home a finished piece.

The ever popular Cork & Canvas program will continue this summer with paintings inspired by expressionist artist Franz Marc, contemporary artist David Hockney, and post impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. Cork & Canvas is the perfect Friday night activity to share with a friend or partner. Online registration is required, participants must be 21 to be served alcohol. Complimentary beverages, light snacks are included. All supplies are provided and no experience is necessary.

In honor of the Summer Olympics in Japan, local artist Sue Wilders will be leading an introduction to Sumi-e Japanese painting. Saturday, June 26, 2021 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

In preparation for BRAHM’s fourth annual Blowing Rock Plein Air Festival, a two day plein air painting workshop will be led August 16-17th by artist Scott Boyle.

List of Summer 2021 Hands on Workshops at BRAHM

Weekly Programs for Youth

Afternoon Art Ages 7-12 every Tuesday 3:30 – 4:30 PM

Doodlebug Club ages 2-5 with an adult every Friday 9:30 – 10:30 AM

Family Workshops

Cast Iron Tile Sculpture Workshop

Friday, June 4, 2021 3:30 PM 4:30 PM and 5:30 PM 6:30 PM

$35 per tile General Admission, $30 per tile for BRAHM Members

Palette Pals ages 9 & up with an adult

$85 general admission per pair | $75 for Museum members

Friday, June 18, 2021 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Friday, Jul 9, 2021 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Friday, Aug 6, 2021 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Summer Camps Ages 7-12

each camp runs W/Th/F 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

$110 General Public / $90 BRAHM members / $60 additional sibling

Purrfect Pets Camp Wednesday, June 9 – Friday, June 11, 2021

Forest Friends Camp Wednesday, July 21 – Friday, July 23, 2021

Adult Studio Workshops

Learn Sumi-e Japanese painting

Saturday, June 26, 2021 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

$70 general public/ $65 BRAHM members

Adults and Teens. Instructor: Sue Wilder

Plein Air Painting w/ Scott Boyle 2-day workshop

Monday, August 16, 2021 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM AND

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 9:30 AM – 4:30 PM

$210 / $198 members *Supply list and details online

Cork & Canvas

$45 general public/ $40 BRAHM members

Friday, June 18, 2021 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Friday, Jul 9, 2021 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Friday, Aug 6, 2021 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Crafting with the Guild Workshops

Sinuous Silver Bracelet

Saturday, June 5, 2021 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

$135/ $120 Members

Teens and Adults. Instructor: Noel Yovovich

Intro to Precious Metal Clay

Saturday, June 19, 2021 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

$120 / $105 members

Teens and adults. Instructor: Amy Brandenburg

Make your Mark with Stamping on Metal Jewelry

Saturday, July 10, 2021 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

$120 / $105 members

Instructor: Ilene Kay

Thread Therapy: exploring fabric collage, hand quilting & slow stitch

Saturday, August 7, 2021 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

$120 / $105 members

Teens and Adults. Instructor: Elizabeth Garlington

Beautiful Needle Felted Landscapes

Saturday, September 18, 2021 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

$120 / $105 members

Teens and adults. Instructor: Lorraine Cathey

Make a Turkey Wing Broom

Saturday, September 25, 2021 12:30 – 4:00 pm

$105 / $90 members

Ages 14 and up. Instructor: Peter Werner

All programs require online registration at www.BlowingRockMuseum.org

Email [email protected] for more information.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

