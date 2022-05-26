Blowing Rock American Legion Post Announce Memorial Day Service Saturday at 11:00 am

Blowing Rock American Legion Post 256 Commander Albert Yount is pleased to announce a special community Memorial Day Service to honor our local citizens and all Americans who have died in combat defending our great country. The service will be held in the Gazebo in Memorial Park in Blowing Rock starting at 11:00 A.M. this Saturday May 28, 2022. Commander Yount and Post Adjutant Jim West are also pleased to announce that the speaker for this occasion will be U.S. Navy Captain Bryan Johnson, one of the most distinguished and highly decorated veterans of the elite U.S. Navy SEALs. Captain Johnson, who is now a retired Naval Officer, is currently a Manager of Management Consulting for Accenture, a major international consulting firm. Captain Johnson, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and Masters Degree recipient from the Naval War College, led Navy Seals in combat in the Middle East and Africa in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Captain Johnson held a number of command positions including as advisor to the Chief of Navy Personnel in Washington, D.C. He also served as the top manager for the 10,000 person SEAL and SWCC communities. Captain Johnson will be introduced by prominent Blowing Rock resident, businessman, community benefactor, and member of the Blowing Rock Civic Association Board of Trustees Hunt Broyhill. The Blowing Rock Civic Association assists the American Legion in obtaining outstanding speakers for important community events to honor our military veterans. Commander Yount urges all Blowing Rock residents to join in this important service to show our gratitude for those gave their lives to preserve our freedoms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

