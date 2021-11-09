Blowing Rock American Legion Post 256 to Host Veterans Day Ceremony on November 13 with Major General Swannack as Honored Speaker

Blowing Rock American Legion Post 256 Commander Albert Yount and Post Adjutant Jim West have announced a Post Ceremony honoring Veterans Day on November 13, 2021. The public is invited to attend this event at 11 a.m. at the Legion Building on Wallingford Street in downtown Blowing Rock.

The honored speaker of the ceremony will be retired Major General Charles H. Swannack, Jr. who is one of America’s top commanding officers in recent years. General Swannack is a native of North Carolina and a graduate and later instructor at the US Military Academy at West Point. Additionally, General Swannack received a Masters Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Tech.

During his active service in the US Army, General Swannack was Commanding General of the 82nd Airborne Division and has led our troops in such trouble spots as Panama, Iraq and Afghanistan. He is a highly decorated veteran having received The Legion of Merit with two Oak Leaf Clusters and the Bronze Star. He was a key officer in Pentagon US Army operations and additionally commander of US operations in Germany, Hawaii, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Arlington National Cemetery and Fort Ord in California.

General Swannack is currently involved in organizations composed of veterans and has served as Executive Director of Speedway Children’s Charities.

General Swannack will speak in tribute to the superb performance and selfless sacrifice of the military veterans of our great nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

