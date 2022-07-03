Blowing Rock 4th of July Parade Lights Up Main Street on Saturday Morning with Over 80 Floats

Hundreds of people gathered on Main Street in Blowing Rock on Saturday, July 2, to kick-off 4th of July celebrations. Families, musicians, organizations, and characters all came together to create another patriotic procession full of costumes and decorated vehicles and floats for everyone to enjoy.

For the second year in a row, the annual Main Street Parade was held with the street clear of parked cars. To improve audience safety and experience, Main Street was closed to parking in the morning. Once the parade and spectators had cleared, parking reopened for the public before noon.

Another change that was made to the beloved event last year and continued this time was that the parade had an earlier start time of 10 a.m. After the parade, attendees were encouraged to visit Memorial Park for an afternoon of games and music to continue the celebration of Independence Day.

Photos by Ken Ketchie

