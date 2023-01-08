Benefit Supper and Gospel Concert to be held for Blake, Bethany and Asher Glenn at Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Avery County on Saturday, January 14

By Tim Gardner

Mountain Calvary Baptist Church, located at 86 Brushy Creek Road in the Ingalls Community of Southern Avery County, will host a benefit spaghetti supper and gospel concert in its fellowship hall, adjacent to the church, on Saturday, January 14 for Blake and Bethany Queen Glenn and their son, Asher.

The meal will start at 3:00 p.m. and last until food runs out. The concert (also in the fellowship hall) will run from the start of the meal until approximately 7:30 p.m.

Blake fell off a roof on November 22, 2022 and suffered numerous injuries. He was flown via air ambulance to Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC where he received intensive care while he had a long stay. Since his release from the hospital, he has had outpatient therapy and various doctors’ appointments to aid in his continued recovery.

Blake’s medical bills have been extremely high and proceeds from the benefit supper and concert will be given to his family to help with those bills and other needs.

Many in the High Country know Bethany Queen Glenn for her long-time service providing medical care, love and compassion as a nurse, including for terminally-ill patients throughout Avery, Mitchell, Yancey and other counties as a Registered Hospice Nurse.

The benefit supper menu features most generous helpings of spaghetti, salad, bread, drink and dessert. Adult plates will be available for $10 and a child’s plate can also be purchased for $5.

The concert with featured singers and times they sing includes:

4:00 p.m.- The Ledford’s

4:30 p.m. – The Laws Family

5:00 p.m. – Rock Creek Ramblers

5:30 p.m. – Kaitlyn Andrews

6:00 p.m. – Landmark Baptist Church Youth Choir

6:30 p.m. – The Edwards Family

There will also be a donation box available during the meal and concert for anyone who wants to give money (or additional funds) to this great cause.

Further information about the meal can be obtained from Brittany Pittman by calling (828) 284-0638, while more details about the concert can be obtained by calling Laura Carpenter at (828) 467-4225.

