Beech Mountain to Host First Farmers’ Market on Friday, August 5 from 2-6 p.m.

With summer in full swing, local produce is in abundance!

The Town of Beech Mountain will be holding its first Farmers’ Market on Friday, August 5, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the paved parking lot across from Fred’s General Mercantile.

In addition to fresh organic produce, there will be vendors with honey, fresh breads, flower arrangements and plants, baked goods and even fresh pasta! All local farmers, beekeepers, cheesemakers, gardeners, etc. are welcome to participate.

The booths are free to vendors. For vendor information, please contact Fred Pfohl at 828-387-0375.

So, for a fun afternoon, be sure to join your friends and neighbors atop Beech

Mountain to kick off what is bound to become a High Country tradition.

Courtesy of the Town of Beech Mountain.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

