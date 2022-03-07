Beech Mountain Resort’s Fundraising Events Kick Off This Week for Runs for Buns 2022

Runs for Buns 2022, hosted by Beech Mountain Resort, is designed to bring the community together in the fight against colon cancer and in support of National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Kelly-Grier Costin and her daughter Harper at the Get Your Rear in Gear event in Charlotte in years past.

The fundraising efforts of Runs for Buns kicked off this week in honor of beloved community member Kelly-Grier Costin, who passed away on March 19, 2021, after a brave three-year journey with colon cancer.

Runs for Buns is open to teams of skiers, snowboarders, or those who would simply like to support the cause. Teams can compete for prizes based on top fundraising, most ski or snowboard runs, and team spirit.

Registration is free, and Watauga and Avery county students, teachers, and faculty can ski for just $30 per person. All proceeds support the cause by directly benefiting the Colon Cancer Coalition. Participants, volunteers, and donations are still needed; however, participation in snow sports is not required to participate and make a difference.

There are plenty of ways to get involved throughout the week. There are multiple events in Boone and a fantastic day of festivities planned on Saturday. Click here to volunteer.

Full Calendar of Events:

Sunday, March 6 through Saturday, March 12- Runs for Buns Virtual Auction

Bid on various items, including restaurant gift cards, lodging, ski packages, and more. Bidding ends on Saturday, March 12 at 6 p.m.

Monday, March 7- Give Back with Five Guys

Five Guys is donating 20% of takeout orders to the Colon Cancer Coalition! Take a night off from cooking and join everyone in eating for a great cause.

Wednesday, March 9- Give Back with Revolution Boone

Join others at Revolution Boone for a spin class at 6 p.m., and all the proceeds benefit the Colon Cancer Coalition. The class is $30, and registration is open at this link: https://revolutionboone.com/schedule/.

Saturday, March 12- Runs for Buns

Register or donate through this link. Participants and donations are still needed! This event is fun for any family to come and hang out and enjoy the resort village.

7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. – Runs for Buns – Check-In and Team Packet Pick-Up in the Group Sales Office

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Runs for Buns – Participants will ski as many runs as possible using lifts 5. Runs are tallied by 6 p.m.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ice Sculpture Displays in the Village

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Free Photo Booth located inside the Taproom and Grill

6 p.m. Virtual Auction Ends

6 p.m.- Runs for Buns Awards (Most Spirited Team, Most Runs for the Day Ski/Snowboard, Top Fundraising Team)

6 p.m. – Complimentary S’mores at the Fire Pit

8 p.m.- Benefit Concert with Funk You– Donations of any size will be accepted at the door.

Courtesy of Beech Mountain Resort

