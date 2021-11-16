Beech Mountain Police Department Investigating ‘non-accidental’ Death of Avery County Woman

By Tim Gardner

The Beech Mountain Police Department is investigating a death that appears to be “non-accidental.”

According to a press release provided to High Country Press by Beech Mountain Chief of Police Tim Barnett, the town’s 911 Communications Center received a call at 3:35 p.m. on Friday, November 12, concerning an unresponsive female at 103 Upper Holiday Lane. Upon arrival, Beech Mountain police officers discovered a white female between the age of 40-45 years old on the floor unresponsive and not breathing.

The female, identified as Betsy Dellinger, was declared deceased. Her body was transported to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.

The press release stated that Dellinger’s cause of death “appears to be by non-accidental means and the matter is under investigation” and adds that: “No further information is available currently due to the nature of the incident and the on-going investigation.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

