Beech Mountain Brewing Co. Announces Purposeful Pints Program with Proceeds for Colon Cancer Coalition and Mountain True

Beech Mountain Brewing Co. donation to Colon Cancer Coalition and Mountain True

Enjoy live music from If Birds Can Fly on Friday, July 2nd

Beech Mountain Brewing Co. has announced that for every pint of beer sold at the brewhouse until October 2nd, 2021, a portion of proceeds will be donated to the Colon Cancer Coalition and to Mountain True.

On Friday, July 2nd, Beech Mountain Brewing Co. will host a family friendly kick-off event at the brewhouse where you can enjoy live music from If Birds Can Fly, complimentary s’mores at the fire pit, food specials, games, and the release of KG’s Tropical Lager, the first release of the Summer Seasonal Beer Series.

“At Beech Mountain Brewing Co., community means everything to us and we’re committed to a sustainable future for our customers, staff, and community. You lift us up and support us and we’re going to do our part to do the same,” says Talia Freeman, Director of Marketing at Beech Mountain Resort.

Beech Mountain Brewing Co.’s goal with this program is to highlight and learn about the good that people are doing all around our community while supporting the groups that are committed to making positive changes around us and it’s never been easier to support than by sharing a beer with friends.

Cheers to our community and a season full of good causes!

About Beech Mountain Brewing Co.: A unique brewery nestled in the village of Beech Mountain Resort, Beech Mountain Brewing Co. provides the perfect atmosphere to relax after a long day of your favorite mountain activity. A bi-level facility with a large fireplace and hardwood flooring throughout, Beech Mountain Brewing Co. is accessible for all visitors. You do not have to participate in resort activities to visit, as they are open to the general public. Come hang with us and try our Brewer’s latest creation or enjoy a flight of all that we have to offer!

About Colon Cancer Coalition: In 2004, Kristin Lindquist started planning for the very first Get Your Rear in Gear® run after losing her best friend and sister, Susie Lindquist Mjelde, to colon cancer. What started as one women’s vision has since grown into a national coalition of people determined to end colorectal cancer deaths by increasing screening and educating others about the signs and symptoms of this treatable disease. We want all people to understand their risk factors and get the right screening at the right time. Beech Mountain Resort’s annual fundraiser, Runs for Buns has raised over 68k for the Colon Cancer Coalition to date. Runs for Buns 2022 will take place on Saturday, March 12th.

About Mountain True: Mountain True envisions thriving communities in our mountain region that are connected to and help sustain both each other and our natural environment. To achieve this, Mountain True fosters and empowers residents throughout the region to engage in community planning, policy and project advocacy, and on-the-ground projects.

