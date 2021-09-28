Bee Fest at Hidden Happiness Bee Farm in Deep Gap Happening on Saturday, October 9

A beekeeper man is working with beehives wearing protective clothing

High Country Beekeepers has announced that a Bee Festival will be held at Hidden Happiness Bee Farm at its 1060 Chestnut Mountain Road location on Saturday, October 9, from 9 am to 5 pm. Event is rain or shine, and most activities will be held indoors.

The event will feature educational programs, local artisans, and live music. Hole Lotta Doughnuts will be onsite, selling doughnuts, apple pie, and fritters. The Salvation Army Canteen Truck will also sell food at the event.



Vendors will feature:

locally extracted honey

value-added products such as cosmetics and candles

textile crafts and baskets

signs and home décor

holiday ornaments

books, paper crafts, and artwork

locally made jerky, jams, pickles, and sauces

gift baskets

In addition, there will be activities for the kids, including games and face painting.

The Hidden Happiness Bee Farm Store will also be open during the festival, offering expert advice on how to prepare hives for the upcoming cold months. There is an observation hive right in the store, and the entire family will enjoy watching the magic of nature as the Hidden Happiness worker bees ready their hive for the winter.

Hidden Happiness is located right off NC Highway 421, midway between Wilkesboro and Boone. The Deep Gap location is uniquely situated to act as a visitor center to greet travelers heading into West Jefferson and Blowing Rock. Parking is free and buses and RVs are always welcome. A circular driveway is available for ease in maneuvering these larger vehicles.

Hidden Happiness Bee Farm is the primary provider of woodware, hive health supplements and honey extraction equipment and supplies for High Country apiaries. In addition, the farm offers ongoing training and support for beekeepers at all levels. To find out more, visit www.hiddenhappinessbeefarms.com.

High Country Beekeepers serves Ashe, Wilkes, Watauga and surrounding counties.

