Beautiful Weather Brings Out a Big Crowd for the First Concert of the Season at the Jones House in Downtown Boone

A big crowd showed up for the first performance of the season for the Town of Boone’s Summer Concerts at the Jones House on July 9 featuring Shay Martin Lovette and City Dirt Trio.

By Harley Nefe

Folks gathered around the Jones House last Friday listening to live music, as the Town of Boone kicked off their 28th season of concerts on the lawn with performances by Shay Martin Lovette and City Dirt Trio.

“It was great to be back and see all of our friends returning,” said Mark Freed, Director of Cultural Resources for the Town of Boone.

Concerts organizer Brandon Holder agreed and said, “It was a long summer last year not being able to do this. Having a concert last Friday, having people come out, seeing people and giving the artists a chance to perform their music again — It felt really nice.”

The weekly concert series showcases local and regional acts, with some familiar favorites joined by a few fresh faces. Friday’s performance was no different.

Shay Martin Lovette is a native of Wilkes County and a current Boone resident.

“He is really making a go at it as a songwriter,” Freed said. “It was a great way to open the series with somebody local and who is really going for it as an artist and doing a lot of writing. He has a new album, and it was fun to hear some of the new songs.”

Shay Martin Lovette’s performance was followed by music from City Dirt Trio, which was a new band making an appearance at the Jones House.

“City Dirt Trio is right in line with the kinds of things that our audience enjoys at the Jones House, and it was really fun to bring somebody fresh and new to the porch,” Freed said.

The rest of the season’s lineup features a variety of musical genres that appeals to all types of music fans – bluegrass, jazz, folk, soul, gospel and more.

Once all of the state mandates and local guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic eased up, the Town of Boone started planning.

“We jumped in as soon as we could, and as soon as we knew we had a solid schedule put together, we kicked it off last week, and I’m glad we did,” Freed said. “It worked out.”

Summer concerts at the Jones House are free and open to the public. Concerts are scheduled every Friday through Sept. 3, starting at 5 p.m., and they are held rain or shine. There are two acts each week, and each band plays a 60-minute set.

Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to enjoy the music from the Jones House lawn. Alcoholic beverages are permitted on the Jones House property if patrons are of legal age and bring their own beverages. No open containers are allowed beyond the Jones House property. Friendly pets are permitted on leash. Due to the crowded space on the Jones House lawn, guests are encouraged to wear a mask when safe distancing is not an option.

Holder said it’s a great way for residents and visitors alike to spend a Friday evening downtown enjoying good music and the many different restaurants and shops.

“Most of all, I think everybody was really excited to be back in person together listening to live music,” Freed said. “We were thankful for the weather and beautiful night. It was good to see old pals coming back to the Jones House. I’m looking forward to the rest of the season unfolding.”

For more information about the series visit www.joneshouse.org or call (828) 268-6280.

2021 Concert Schedule

July 9

Shay Martin Lovette

City Dirt Trio July 30

Pretty Little Goat Duo

The Appalucians August 20

The Page Brothers

Lazybirds July 16

Strictly Clean and Decent

Dashboard Hula Boys August 6

Garrett Price and Megan Sheppard

Surefire August 27

Junaluska Gospel Choir

Soul Benefactor July 23

Belleville Rendezvous

Todd Wright Trio August 13

Rebecca Eggers-Gryder

Tray Wellington Duo September 3

Mary Greene and Cecil Gurganus

Zoe & Cloyd

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

