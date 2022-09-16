Bargains and Biscuits — Ruritan Fundraiser Oct. 1 To Benefit Deep Gap Community 

By Sherrie Norris

Having served the community for 30 years, Deep Gap Ruritan continues its efforts to make a difference with a unique fundraising event coming up on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Bargains and Biscuits, to be held on the upper level of Deep Gap Fire Department from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. — rain or shine — will serve as the club’s main fundraiser for the year. The group’s regular fundraiser, an annual and popular steak dinner, was put on hold for the last two years due to COVID and ongoing health and safety concerns.

This Ruritan Club recently celebrated three decades of service, during which it has contributed approximately $300,000 back to its community through a wide range of financial assistance — everything from helping residents with medical needs, utility bills, food, clothing and so much more. The club members want to continue to help their neighbors, but they cannot do it alone.

With various ideas for a replacement fundraiser considered by the club in recent months, it was decided that a yard sale would be the perfect way to engage neighbors far and wide. And not only a sale, but adding breakfast items to the mix will help early-risers get a good start to their day.

For a nominal charge, shoppers can enjoy a biscuit with coffee or juice while scoping out their treasures from a wide selection of available items for sale.

Among the donated items (to date) are: gently used seasonal clothing for everyone in the family, a plethora of household/kitchen items, collectibles,home décor, bedding, new GM headrest DVD players; furniture to include a sleigh bed, a two-door glass front TV cabinet, table and chairs, (at least two sets, with one from Charleston Forge!) TVs, holiday decorations, a large doggie bed and so much more!

With most of us trying to make ends meet — and stretching the dollar as far as we can —this will be a great opportunity to shop without guilt. Your purchases will make you happy while helping to make life easier for others.

Mark your calendar now for Saturday, Oct. 1. Hope to see you there!

Deep Gap Fire Department is located at 6583 Old US 421 South in Deep Gap.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

