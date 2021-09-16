Barb Holdcroft of Special Olympics Presents Plaque to High Country Charitable Foundation

On behalf of the High Country Charitable Foundation, Barry Blake (left) and Jim Ferguson (right) accepted a plaque of appreciation from Special Olympics Avery County. Barbara Holdcroft, Program Coordinator for the athletic programs, presented the award on September 8. During the pandemic, 2020 grant funds permitted Special Olympics Avery County to modify programs encouraging virtual exercise and wellness activities. Funds from prior grants sent athletes to both local and state competitions at no personal expense to the participants.

