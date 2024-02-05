Banner Elk Presbyterian Church Invites All to Lent & Easter Services

Worship services throughout this year’s season of Lent and Easter Sunday at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church will include special community gatherings for Ash Wednesday and Good Friday.

The season of Lent is a time of prayer and self-examination in preparation for the celebration of the resurrection of the Lord at Easter. “Lent is a time to re-connect with our faith,” says Rev. Whit Malone, Pastor. “Some people give up damaging behaviors to draw closer to God. Others add new practices including service in the community.”

Upcoming worship services include:

Ash Wednesday Community Service, February 14th at 12 Noon: Begin the season of Lent together by singing, praying, hearing scripture and a message, and receiving the imposition of ashes at this 40-minute service – representing the 40 days leading up to Christ’s resurrection. Ashes symbolize mortality of humans and our need for repentance. Ash Wednesday is a day of humility and of new beginnings.

Sunday Worship Services, February 18 through March 24 at 11 AM: Rev. Whit Malone presents a sermon series “Fruit of the Spirit”: love, joy, peace, goodness, kindness, gentleness, faithfulness, patience and self-control. Nina Allbert, Choral Director, and David Soyars, Pianist/Organist, also lead worship and choirs with a wide variety of music, ranging from Handel, Mendelssohn, Jackie DeShannon, to Third Day! Instrumentalists will join with handbells, tone chimes, flute, saxophone, cello, timpani and guitar.

Good Friday Community Tenebrae Service, March 29 at 6 PM: Music by the choir and soloists, along with readings, recount Jesus’ final hours on the cross – and the seven last words of Christ. “Tenebrae” is the Latin word for “darkness”. Throughout the service, the lights grow dimmer and dimmer until the church is in darkness. Worshipers leave in silence and darkness to ponder the impact of Christ’s death.

Community Sunrise Service, March 31 at 7 AM: Join several Banner Elk church congregations on Resurrection Hill, located on Lees-McRae College South Campus.

Easter Sunday, March 31 at 11 AM: Sing beloved hymns accompanied by the pipe organ to celebrate the Resurrection, and enjoy special music by the Chancel Choir, handbells and other instrumentalists. After an inspiring sermon by Dr. Rev. Whit Malone, the traditional service concludes with communion and the singing of Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus. Bring flowers for the flowering cross on the lawn.

Special Offering for World Disaster, Hunger, and Oppression: For over 70 years, One Great Hour of Sharing has provided Presbyterians a way to share God’s love with our neighbors in need around the world. This special offering received during the season of Lent supports efforts to relieve hunger through the Presbyterian Hunger Program, promotes development through the Presbyterian Committee on the Self-Development of People, and assists in areas of disaster through Presbyterian Disaster Assistance. The church collects the offering through Easter Sunday.

Banner Elk Presbyterian Church, a PCUSA congregation, is located at 420 College Drive adjacent to Lees-McRae College campus. For more info, go to www.BannerElkPresbyterian.org.

