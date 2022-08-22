Banner Elk Fire & Rescue Invites Community to Join Annual 9/11 Memorial Run and Open House

Photo submitted.

Banner Elk Fire & Rescue invites the community to join its second annual 9/11 Memorial Run on the morning of Saturday, September 10, 2022. Later that day, they invite everyone to a special Station Open House. In addition to being a time to remember those lost in the terrorist attack in 2001, it’s a time to show appreciation to our volunteer firefighters and learn more about what they do to protect our community.

The Memorial Run and Walk begins at 8:46 AM at Station One in downtown Banner Elk. This time marks when the first tower at the World Trade Center was struck. The 3.43-mile route through town and Lees-McRae College campus remembers the 343 FDNY firefighters who lost their lives that day. Register in advance for $25/person and receive a commemorative t-shirt. Registration is limited to 100 persons.

“This is our way of honoring the memory and legacy of those brothers and sisters who paid the ultimate sacrifice that fateful day,” says Banner Elk Fire Chief Tyler Burr. “It’s also our way of saying they can rest easy, we’ll take the work from here.”

The Station Open House offers fun for all ages with tours, fire truck exploration, training demos, gifts for kids and sweet treats from the Auxiliary. Meet the firefighters and get information about volunteering. Lunch will be available from What the Cluck Food Truck, famous for Nashville Style Chicken and delicious southern sides, parked across the street at Stonewall’s. All Open House activities are 11 AM-1 PM.

“These are exciting days for Banner Elk Volunteer Fire Rescue,” according to George Wright, President of the Banner Elk Fire Rescue Board of Directors. “With the recent acquisition of property on Culver Street, we can now make plans in earnest to build a new station for Banner Elk. Our membership is very excited about the future, and we look forward to this open house to share our excitement with the community. We also hope to generate enthusiasm for additional volunteers.”

Banner Elk Fire Rescue was founded in 1965 and responds to an average of 650 calls each year. The Banner Elk Fire District includes the communities of Banner Elk, Sugar Mountain, Elk River, Diamond Creek, Eagle’s Nest, Tynecastle, The Farm, Balm, and Lees-McRae College.

All activities will be held at Station One at 345 Shawneehaw Avenue, Banner Elk. For more information and to register for the run, go to https://bannerelkfire.org/sept11.

Courtesy of Banner Elk Fire & Rescue.

Photo submitted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

