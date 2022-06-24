Fire Department Pie Auction a Sweet Success

The annual Banner Elk Pie Auction was a sweet success on Saturday, June 18, at the Banner Elk Volunteer Fire and Rescue Station One. More than 50 homemade pies, cakes and other sweet creations were baked and sold by the women of the Banner Elk Fire Department Auxiliary. According to Auxiliary chairperson Alice Eggers, the auction raised more than $5,000.

Auctioneer and local celebrity Roy Krege energized the crowd, creating friendly bidding competitions by some very generous attendees. The highest bid of the day was $800 for a lavender chess pie. Other high bidding favorites included a variety of banana puddings, chocolate pies and a giant coconut cake.

“Perfect weather, strong local turnout, and visitors from all over contributed to a very successful fundraiser event,” says Chief Tyler Burr. “I cannot believe the support we received. This money will go towards their scene support operating expenses and the future fire station.”

Coming August 25-27 is their “Firehouse Fundraiser” featuring the musical Always Nina, held at Banner Elk Presbyterian Church.

