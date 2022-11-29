Banff Mountain Film Festival Returns to Appalachian State University March 30th, Tickets on Sale December 5th

The Banff Mountain Film Festival is coming back to Boone, N.C. on Thursday March 30, Friday March 31, and Saturday April 1, 2023, presented once again at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts and hosted by University Recreation. This year, local organizers are celebrating 26 years of the World Tour coming to Boone, NC. Since 1976, The Banff Film Festival has been inspiring audiences by showcasing the world’s best films highlighting mountain adventure, culture, and the environment.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival – a program of The Banff Centre – is the largest, and one of the most prestigious, mountain film festivals in the world and the screenings at App State have become one of the largest in North America. The Banff Film Festival World Tour is planning screenings in over 1,000 communities and 35 countries across the globe this year.

Local tour hosts like App State University Recreation choose the program from the best of over 400 films submitted to the Banff Film Festival which just concluded in early November. Three completely different screenings will be shown on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. “We will highlight award winning mountain films each night that share stories from mountain communities, follow inspiring adventures, and capture unique environments,” said University Recreation Associate Director Rich Campbell. “We try to keep each night well balanced but entirely different so audiences are exposed to as many different films as possible during the festival, showcasing diverse perspectives from around the globe.”

“The Banff Film Festival is highly anticipated every spring underscoring how strongly this festival is supported in the High Country. Our community has embraced the diverse people, themes, and stunning locations that the World Tour brings to us every year and I think our audience will be inspired by the quality, diversity, creativity, and passion the films highlight” states Campbell.

For event information check the official festival website for updates.

Tickets will be available at the Schaefer Center Box Office starting December 5th at 9:00am. Tickets are $10 for App State Students (with App State ID) and $15 for all others and will be available for purchase in person at the Schaefer Center Box Office and online at https://theschaefercenter.org/tickets/

For more information about ticket sales, call 800-841-2787.

Continuing our tradition, live music on the Schaefer Center stage will be featured on Friday and Saturday night before the films and there will also be vendors at the Schaefer Center. Presenting Partners for the event this year include Footsloggers Outdoor and Travel Outfitters, App State Geological and Environmental Sciences, VPC Builders, and Western Carolina Eye Associates.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival is an annual international film competition featuring the world’s best films on mountain themes. In November 2022, the festival screened over 70 finalist films, chosen from more than 400 entries from over 30 different countries. The film festival is organized by The Banff Centre for Mountain Culture in Banff, Canada. For information visit: www.banffmountainfestivals.com

The local host is University Recreation at Appalachian State University.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

