Back 2 School Festival Seeking Sponsorships and Volunteers for the August 6 & 7th Event

The Back 2 School Festival announced that it is still actively seeking sponsors and volunteers for its 2021 event, which will be held August 6th and 7th at Watauga High School.

“We’re getting down to crunch time and we still have quite a ways to go in terms of fundraising” said Festival Coordinator, Kendra Sink. “It costs us around $50 per child to make sure every student who attends the festival gets all the supplies they need for the school year. That’s less than half what it would cost parents, but when you’ve got 1,400 students to give supplies too, that adds up quite a bit.”

Sink added that festival organizers have had difficulty ordering supplies in bulk this year, which has increased the festival’s costs. “Normally we order supplies in bulk at a pretty big discount, but this year so many of our vendors are operating at reduced capacity due to the pandemic and they’re just not able to meet demand.” Sink added that the festival still needed about $20,000 to meet its goal for 2021.

The festival also needs volunteers to help prior to, during, and after the festival. Matthew Lucas, the festival’s Publicity Coordinator said “It takes hundreds of volunteers countless hours to make this festival happen every year. We have amazing folks who come out year after year to make this happen, but we still have plenty of spots open and need as many people as we can to sign up and come help us. It’s going to be our biggest festival yet, but we can’t do it without the community’s support. We’re always blown away by the outpouring of support each year. It’s such a rewarding experience – I hope folks will join us.”

Those interested in sponsoring or volunteering at the festival can go to www.back2schoolfestival.org to sign up.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

