Avery Vikings Romp Past Rosman 51-13 In Homecoming for First Win of Season

By Leah Potter

Avery High Head Football Coach Ethan Farmer

On September 16th, MacDonald Stadium in Newland was filled with former, present, and future Vikings all gathered excitedly for football homecoming, anticipating the Western Highlands 2-A, 1-A Conference battle of Avery and the Rosman Tigers. The game did not disappoint for Viking enthusiasts as Avery rolled to 51-13 win—its first of the 2022 season and the inaugural one for rookie head coach Ethan Farmer.

It was also an incredibly notable game for Viking quarterback Will Stanford, who had 416 total offensive yards (282 passing, 134 rushing) and was part of 5 touchdowns (he passed for 3 and ran for 2).

Kaden Knight kicked off the game for Avery and the Viking defense forced Rosman to go three-and-out on its drive. Avery’s offense was eager to get the ball in its hands, and with 9:53 left in the first quarter Stanford punched the ball in for a touchdown. Rosman answered the Vikings by scoring on its next possession to tie the game at 7. But Avery did not miss a beat, scoring two more touchdowns in the span of seven minutes go up 20-7 at the end of the opening quarter.

The second quarter was just as exhilarating for the Vikings (1-4 over-all; 1-0 conference) on both sides of the ball. With 9:37 left in the half, wide receiver LaTrell Baker caught a ball from Stanford, then proceeded to take it 60 yards downfield and into the end zone for a touchdown. Three minutes later, the Tigers’ quarterback threw deep hoping to hook up with one of his wide receivers. But the ball ended up in the hands of the Vikings’ Landon Hughes, who ran the ball back 86 yards for a pick-6 touchdown; Avery’s first of the year.

As the half neared a close, Stanford ran out of the pocket and 70 yards downfield for a touchdown with two minutes left. Then with only 11 seconds left, Avery’s defense forced a fumble and recovered the ball as the score was 41-7 at the half.

In the third quarter, Avery’s defense completely shut down Rosman’s offense. Avery’s Caden Pannell kicked a 35-yard field goal, as he had already been 5-for-6 making extra points on the night to push the score to 44-7.

The fourth quarter consisted of more solid play from Avery, with its final touchdown from wide receiver Logan Brown, who caught a pass from Stanford on the 5-yard line, then ran it in for the touchdown. The extra point from Panell was good. In the final minute of the game, the Tigers (0-5 over-all; 0-1 conference) drove downfield for one more touchdown, the first points they had scored since the first quarter and the last scored in the game.

Farmer and his team hope to get another win next week as the team travels to Valdese, North Carolina to take on the Draughn Wildcats in another Western Highlands clash. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

