Avery Sheriff’s Office Turns Over $10,000 of Drug-Related Money to Avery County Schools

Published Monday, September 25, 2017 at 4:39 pm

Avery County Sheriff’s Office turned into the Avery County School System over $10,000 of drug-related money that was forfeited to the school system in court. The North Carolina Constitution prohibits the use of fines or forfeitures for any other use.

“I am so happy to see that money which was forfeited by drug dealers can and will have a positive impact on helping children of Avery County,” Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye said.

The Avery County Sheriff’s Office has given forfeited money to the school system before, but this is the largest amount in recent history. The Sheriff’s Office also provides grow lights and other agricultural supplies to the local horticulture departments in the schools when those are seized and turned over by the courts.

