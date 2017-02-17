Avery School Board Selects Ken Townsend as Next Superintendent of Avery County Schools

Published Friday, February 17, 2017 at 12:05 pm

By Jesse Wood

Earlier this week, the Avery County Board of Education selected Ken Townsend, current director of human resources at Avery County Schools, to succeed ACS Supt. David Burleson, who is retiring at the end of June, according to Libby Wise, an ACS spokesperson.

Townsend is a graduate of Appalachian State University. He has a bachelors in physical education and a master’s degree in School Administration. Townsend has been the human resources director for the past 6 years.

Townsend has spent nearly three decades in the Avery County School system. He taught for 15 years and was an administrator for seven years at Beech Mountain School and Banner Elk Elementary.

