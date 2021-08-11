Avery County’s Fine Art and Master Crafts Festival Returns August 13-15

By Harley Nefe

Avery County’s Fine Art and Master Crafts Festival will return for its second part this weekend, from August 13 through August 15, at Sugar Mountain Resort, where approximately 60 hand-selected artisans will showcase their unique work for sale. The first part was held July 16-18, establishing the 30th year of the festival.

The free event will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

After a successful festival last year, this is the second year that the event will be located at Sugar Mountain Resort. Everything will be set up in the parking lot of the resort lodge.

A spokesperson from the Avery County Chamber of Commerce said the move has been really beneficial to the festival because Sugar Mountain Resort already draws in many people through its summer activities like the scenic lift rides, mountain biking, golfing and dining. In addition to those opportunities, the festival adds another experience for people to explore.

The festival welcomes between 3,000 to 4,000 people each year, and tourists and locals alike can spend the days browsing through a wide selection of goods available for purchase.

The festival features an eclectic gathering of handcrafted items from fine artists and master crafters including photography, paintings, jewelry, sculpture, pottery, weaving, glass art, wood crafts, wood furniture, specialty candles, body care and soaps and much more.

The artists featured at the festival, including new and returning individuals, are invited to participate through a selective juried process that is done to be able to provide a good variety of items that are high quality. This selection of participants include local crafters as well as artists from across the country.

The Avery Fine Art and Master Crafts Festival benefits the Avery County Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit www.averycounty.com or call 828-898-5605.

Sugar Mountain Resort is located at 1009 Sugar Mountain Drive.

