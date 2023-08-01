Avery County to Offer Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on August 19

By Tim Gardner

The Avery County Solid Waste Department will offer a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on August 19.

The event is for Avery County residents only, who may dispose of items from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in collection areas located behind the Avery Board of Education administrative offices, located at 775 Cranberry Street in Newland. Signs will be posted at the roadsides there indicating the waste collection site, Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier, Jr. noted.

Household Hazardous Waste items accepted at the disposal site include: pesticides and herbicides; any type of paint; paint strippers; stains and varnishes; petroleum products; solvent cleaners; drain openers; any type of batteries; and old gas oil and antifreeze.

Those items may be disposed of free, but commercial waste items will not be accepted by the solid waste attendants on duty at the site. Televisions or other electronic objects also will not be accepted there on August 19 as the County accepts them every other Saturday at the same solid waste location.

All individuals using the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day service are asked to have a picture identification (ID) of some sort to show the solid waste attendants on duty to verify that they are Avery County residents.

“We’re glad to offer this event for our residents and it’s an example of how Avery’s government is working to provide the best service for our citizens, which is the foremost focus and priority of our county’s officials,” Avery County Commission Chairwoman Martha Jaynes Hicks said.

Barrier, Jr. added: “Our Solid Waste Director, Eric Foster, and his team, work hard weekly to take care of the refuse from all Avery County. Hazardous Waste Day is just one event they hold to keep our environment safe, while providing a much-needed service for our county’s residents. I appreciate our sponsors for helping make our Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day happen.”

The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is sponsored by the Avery County Cooperative Extension Department, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture, and the Consumer Services Pesticide Assistance Disposal Program.

For further details about Avery County’s Household Hazardous Collection Day, call (828) 737-5420 or (828) 260-9205.

