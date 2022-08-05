Avery County to have Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on August 27

By Tim Gardner

The Avery County Solid Waste Department will have a one-day, Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on August 27.

The annual event is considered one in which county residents can help protect the environment by properly disposing of household hazardous waste items, according to Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier, Jr.

Avery County residents only may dispose of such items from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in collection areas located behind the Avery Board of Education administrative offices in Newland. Signs will be posted at the roadsides there indicating the waste collection site, Barrier, Jr. added.

Household Hazardous Waste items accepted at the disposal site include: pesticides and herbicides; any type of paint; paint strippers; stains and varnishes; petroleum products; solvent cleaners; drain openers; any type of batteries; and old gas, oil and antifreeze.

These items may be disposed of free, but commercial waste items will not be accepted by the attendants on duty. Televisions or other electronic objects also will not be accepted on the site that day as the County accepts them every other Saturday at the same site.

“We’re happy to hold this event and it’s another great example of how Avery’s government provides the best service for our citizens,” Barrier, Jr. said. “Our Solid Waste Director Eric Foster and his team work hard weekly to take care of the refuse of all Avery County. Hazardous waste day is just one event they hold to keep our environment safe and provide for our citizens. I also thank our sponsors in helping make our Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day happen.”

The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is sponsored by the Avery County Cooperative Extension Department, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and the Consumer Services Pesticide Assistance Disposal Program.

For further details about Avery County’s Household Hazardous Collection Day, call (828) 737-5420 or (828) 260-9205.

