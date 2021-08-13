1000 x 90

Avery County Teenager Perishes in Tennessee Vehicle Accident on Tuesday

By Tim Gardner

An early morning crash on Tuesday, August 10th in the Limestone Cove community of Unicoi County, TN claimed the life of an Avery County resident.

15-year-old Haley Calhoun of the Pyatte Community died in a single car accident that happened around 5:08 a.m. on Highway 107 near the Limestone Cove Recreation Area.

Calhoun was a student at Avery County High School.

According to a preliminary Tennessee Highway Patrol report, a 2004 Pontiac Grand AM was traveling east on State Highway 107 when it failed to negotiate a left-hand turn and left the right side of the roadway. The Grand AM struck a tree head on, the driver having not applied the brakes.

Calhoun was listed as the passenger in the Grand AM, which was driven by 18-year-old Damian Fuller of the Jonas Ridge Community, which has sections in Avery and Burke counties. Fuller was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for injuries. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that Calhoun was wearing her seatbelt, but Fuller was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s investigation about the accident is on-going.