Avery County Schools to Open 2022-23 Academic Year for Students on Monday, August 15

By Tim Gardner

Approximately 1,900 students will head back to classes in Avery County Public Schools on Monday, August 15, to open the 2022-23 academic year.

That first day of school will run the entire day.

“We are very excited to welcome all staff and students back for the new academic year. A lot of preparation (by school officials, teachers and other employees) has taken place this summer in hopes of making the 2022-23 academic and sports year the best school year ever in Avery County,” said Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman, who was hired to the post by the then Avery Board of Education members in 2019.

Public schools in Avery County include: Avery High; Avery Middle and Cranberry Middle; Blue Ridge Academy Alternative School; and Riverside, Banner Elk, Crossnore, Freedom Trail and Newland Elementary schools.

Avery teachers and related staff will officially begin their new school year with required workdays starting on Monday, August 8.

Students who have attended other school systems and wish to transfer to an Avery County School may register to do so by meeting with officials at the school they want to attend.

Athletic team practices are already underway for fall sports teams in the Avery County Schools System with varsity football to open its 2022 football season at Cherryville, NC High on Friday, August 19. The Avery High Vikings will host Wilkes, NC Central on Friday, August 26, in their first home game in Newland. Both games will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

The last day of the 2022-23 Avery County school year is listed as June 1, 2023. However, that date could change depending on how many days students must make up that they miss due to inclement weather or other uncontrollable happenings.

The complete 2018-19 Avery County Schools master calendar can be assessed by logging online to: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1S0urqUzMkDGNW3o2zVTdA0u4wDKzibMxUnK9NMKdAlk/edit#gid=1888535311

