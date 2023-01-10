Avery County School System Receives Most Favorable Audit

By Tim Gardner

Shannon Dennison, accountant at the Anderson Smith & Wike Company, recently presented the Avery County Board of Education with its 2021-2022 audit report of the school system. She told board members John Greene, Randy Singleton, Pat Edwards, Kathey Aldridge and Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman that school system received a clean audit, which is the best or most favorable rating that can be given.

Dennison added that the audit found no issues with how the school system spent federal, state and local money. She also noted that the independent auditor’s report had an unmodified opinion, meaning that the financial statements were presented by school system officials fairly and were all in proper order.

The Board unanimously (4-0) approved the audit as presented.

Anderson Smith & Wike PLLC is a full-service accounting firm serving clients throughout North Carolina. It has offices in Gastonia, Rockingham, Huntersville, West End and Elon.

Brigman offered the High Country Press the following remarks about the audit: “I am thankful for the positive outcome regarding our school system’s recent audit. School finance is extremely complex with the combination of numerous revenue and expenditures. The positive audit outcome is a result of effective and efficient operations led by an outstanding team of individuals at the school and district levels. Our Board of Education continues to provide outstanding budget development and oversight while making the best out of every dollar provided to serve all students throughout the Avery County School System.”

