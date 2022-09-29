Avery County Manager Declares County’s Government’s “By The Numbers” Reflects Stellar Service Provided to its Citizens

By Tim Gardner
Avery County Government’s service to its citizens “By The Numbers” from the last fiscal year of 2021-2002 were released this week by County Manager Phillip Barrier, Jr. They are the most current county government service numbers, which are updated yearly. Barrier. Jr. said they aptly and accurately reflect the county’s “commitment to its citizens to ensure excellent service and a high quality of life to them.”
The service numbers include:
General Services
18,035 County Population (Census 2020)
$3,410,000 American Rescue Grant Received
7,397 (42 percent) Fully Vaccinated Avery Citizens for Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Agriculture Extension Department
2,600 Plants Sold to Start Fruit and Vegetable Gardens
30 Participants in the Small Animal Youth Program
220 Individuals Reached Through Nutrition Program
1.25 Million Christmas Trees Sold by Avery Farmers
14,000 Individuals used the Community Center
Senior Services
14,775 Senior Center Meals Served Drive Through
18,908 Senior Center Home Delivered Meals
6,771 In-Home Home Clients Assisted
1,912 Clients Served by Avery Volunteers
50,984 Miles Driven by Avery Volunteers
237 Medicare Counseling Appointments
Solid Waste
261 Tons of Recycling Collected by Solid Waste
19,507 Tons of Household Waste Collected
243 Tons of Tires Recycled
22,460 Pounds of Household Hazardous Waste Collected
347 Tons of Metals Recycled
Register of Deeds
2977 Deeds Recorded by Register of Deeds
144 Marriage Licenses Issued
90 percent of County Records Scanned for Computer Use
Department of Social Services (DSS)
2,306 Walk-In Visits to Social Services
6 Adoptions Through Social Services
4 Guardianship Placements
89 Children per Month Daycare Service Provided
5,131 Individuals Served Through Income Support Programs
Soil and Water
119 Soil and Water Quality Services Provided
5,624 Feet of Trout Stream Restoration
456 Acres Agriculture Land Quality Enhancements
152 Tons Soil Saved from Entering Trout Streams
$294,873 Funding Through State and Federal Programs for Management Practices
Transportation
326,128 Total Miles Driven
450 Veterans Served with Transportation
2,368 Senior’s Served with Transportation
2,654 Employment Trips with Transportation
4,909 Trips for Charitable Agencies
19,286 Total Trips Served
Emergency Management
180 Fire Inspections
16 Emergency Preparedness Meetings
3 Incident Command Centers Setup
Communications
67,838 Total Calls into Communications Center
10,682 Emergency 911 Calls into Communications Center
Inspections
238 New Construction Plans Permitted
260 New Renovation Permits
$159,318,853 Total Estimated Project Value
Tax Office
98.45 percent Collection Rate For 2021 – 22
99.53 percent Collection Rate for The Past 10 Years
$22,066,287 Total Property Taxes Collected
Parks and Recreation
53,101 Total Programs Participants
16,109 Pool Participants
1,336 Youth Sports Participants
3,960 MANNA Food Bank Participants
160 Yellow Mountain/Special Olympics Activities
Ambulance Services /Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
4,025 Emergency Calls /Transports
50 Assisted Coronavirus (COVID)Vaccine Clinics/ At-Home Boosters
28 Community Paramedic Service Visits
County election statistics were also provided, which were:
12,013 Voters Registered
9,497 Votes Cast in the 2020 Presidential Election
5,161 Votes Cast in the 2020 Primary Election
76.8 percent turnout of the county’s registered voters
Barrier, Jr. echoed his opening story comment that he is especially elated with these statistical service numbers with these concluding remarks: “These numbers show the dedication of all county employees to the citizens and visitors of Avery County. This assures and provides proof of the excellent service the county government agencies provide to our citizens and our county employees drive to provide the best to Avery County. Their efforts keep getting better and better. I could not be prouder of all our county services.”
