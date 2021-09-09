Avery County Horticulture & Agricultural Fair Has Ultra-Successful Opening Day on Wednesday

By Tim Gardner

The opening day of the Avery County Horticulture&AgriculturalFair Wednesday (September 8) was a smashing success and featured one of its largest-ever crowds in its near-30-year history.

“All of us who work with the Fair were absolutely elated with our first day,” said Avery County Fair Director B.J. Beuttell. “We had more than 900 attend and we hope the crowds will continue to get larger each of the remaining three days or evenings of the Fair. Anyone will have a great time at the Fair, so please come on out!”

Thanks to the cooperation of Avery County and the community members who volunteer to operate it, this year’s Avery A&H Fair runs from Wednesday, September 8 through Saturday, September 11. It will be the third year that it will be hosted out of the Heritage Park property since the completion of the county’s new agriculture building on the site. Heritage Park is located at 661 Vale Road in Newland, which is approximately one-half mile behind the Ingles Markets Grocery Store.

Various rides, music, exhibits, demonstrations, competitions and even a beauty pageant ensure there’s plenty to enjoy at the Avery County H&A Fair. Shuttle service is available and admission at the gate each day (night) of the Avery A&H Fair is free!

Beuttell said special features of the Fair tonight (Thursday) will include music by Boone&Church, beginning at 5:30 and the ever-popular livestock shows.

Thursday night’s Livestock Shows at the Avery County H&A Fair include:

(5:00 p.m.– 10:30p.m.)

FFA Competition starting- 5:00 p.m.

Horse Peewee Lead Line Show– 5:00 p.m.

Halter Horse Showmanship Show – 6:00 p.m.

Livestock Patty Bingo– 7:00 p.m.

Also, a “Carload Special Night” will be held Thursday night. Up to 6 people in a car receive a wrist band included (Example: 5 people in car wrist bracelet is $20.00.) Information about obtaining a discount coupon can be obtained from the Avery County Extension Service by calling (828) 733-8270.

Beuttell also wanted to again list that local music favorite Preston Benfield will perform at the Avery H&A Fair Friday night (September 10) at 7:30 p.m.

In its 28th year, the Avery County Agricultural and Horticultural Fair has been a mainstay among the most popular celebrations and festivities in the North Carolina Mountains. It is a family-oriented event known for the preservation of the mountain heritage that has long been a way of life for the people of Avery County. Focused on the education and enjoyment of our children, the Avery A & H Fair also reminds county natives, residents, workers and guests how agriculture and horticulture have played a major part in the county’s communities throughout generations and since the county was founded in 1911.

Gates at the 2021 Avery A&H Fair will open by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday (September 8); Thursday (September 9); and Friday (September 10). They will open at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday (September 11). Amusement Rides open at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. On Saturday, rides will start at 12:00 noon, continuing until closing at 11:00 p.m.

Ride bracelets are: $20 for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; and $15 on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and $20 from 6:00 p.m. to closing at 11:00 p.m.

For more general information about the Avery H&A Fair, call the Fair office at (828) 387-6870.

