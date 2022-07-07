Avery County Agriculture & Horticulture Fair will Hold Draft Pull on August 6

By Tim Gardner

On August 6, the Avery County Agriculture & Horticulture Fair will hold its Fourth Annual Draft Pull on the Avery Extension Service Grounds, located at Heritage Park, 661 Vale Road in Newland.

The draft pull is a family-friendly event oriented around large draft horses pulling weighted sleds in competition. These horses are cared for and loved by their owners. And both owners and horses enjoy competing in draft pull events.

The draft pull will start at 2:00 p.m. There will be a variety of local vendors available and concessions will be provided by the Linville Central Rescue Squad from 12:00 noon until when the draft pull starts. The Avery 4-H Saddle Club will also have a raffle fundraiser and there will be various youth activities and much more during this event termed “Family, Friendly, Fun” by the Avery Extension Service.

Admission is $10, except for children ages 10 and under, who are admitted free.

Avery County Cooperative Extension Center officials have noted that they’re excited about the draft pull and expect a large and very enthusiastic turnout. They encourage everyone to bring their family and friends to enjoy this event. And those attending are asked to bring their lawn chairs. Avery

Further details about the draft pull and for its potential vendors can be obtained by calling the Avery County Extension Service Center (828) 733-8270.

Graphic courtesy of Avery County Agriculture & Horticulture Fair.

