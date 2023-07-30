August 2023 High Country Magazine Has Arrived; Pick Up Your Copy Today!

By Harley Nefe

The August 2023 edition of High Country Magazine, which is published by High Country Press Publications, is officially back from the printer and can be picked up in many locations across Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties.

With the month of August almost here, that means the countdown until the new school year has officially begun. The return of college students to the High Country is just around the corner, and the departure of many summer residents is coming near. Despite the summer days flying by, there are still a countless number of events continuing for everyone to enjoy.

Various venues across the area are still showcasing their lineups of live music. The past month included many annual events spotlighting unique talent such as Christmas in July in West Jefferson and the Doc & Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest in Sugar Grove. In recognition of local bands that make the music scene in the High Country so exceptional, Jan Todd spotlights The King Bees, who have been bringing the Blues to the Blue Ridge for over 36 years, in this issue of High Country Magazine.

Also talking about history – Peter Morris presents the timeline of Tweetsie Railroad, a popular attraction for both locals and visitors alike. Between the historic steam locomotive, live interactive shows, kid-friendly amusement rides, and more, there is always a lot to explore at the Wild West theme park.

However, it wouldn’t be summer in the High Country without the beloved Boone Bigfoots bringing baseball games to fans in the region. David Rogers writes about the student athletes who are from different college teams around the country but come together to provide competitive baseball and fun fan entertainment for all of the High Country to enjoy between semesters.

Of course, leading into the new academic year, it only makes sense to highlight Avery County’s Riverside Elementary School, which has a revolutionary student gardening program. Tim Gardner features the people behind the program that has a mission of increasing food security amongst students, families, and the community at large.

And that is what High Country Magazine is all about – celebrating the many different events, businesses, and individuals who make the community so special. Speaking of – there is a small business spotlight on Ashe County resident Jessica Russell, who is a wire wrapper that shares her jewelry-making journey with us. There is also the celebration of Clint and Ruth Cornett, who are living a love story that is spans 70 years.

Whether it’s new storefronts holding their grand openings like Sassy Curated Consignment & Gifts in Foscoe or longtime media personalities like Bill Fisher observing their last day on the air, we are here to honor the past, commemorate achievements, and look forward to the future while inspiring integrity, curiosity, and wonder.

In following our mission, High Country Press intern Sarah Mathis wrote about the fantastic frogs that can be found in our area. Our dusky mountain chorus is sung by several different amphibians that readers will find absolutely ribbiting.

There truly is something for everyone in the August 2023 magazine. Get your copy of the issue today!

