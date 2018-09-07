Ashe Rental Agency Under New Ownership, Now Part of Largest, Most Comprehensive Property Management Company in the High Country

Published Friday, September 7, 2018 at 11:53 am

Todd Rice and Bill Aceto, co-owners of Blue Ridge Realty & Investments and Blue Ridge Professional Property Services, announce the purchase of Ashe Rental Agency. Under new ownership, Ashe Rental Agency has retained a number of existing employees including Amber Shinn, Assistant Operations Manager, in addition to a current staff of over 30 employees within the larger property management Portfolio of companies. Sherry Goodman, the former owner of Ashe Rental Agency, joins the Blue Ridge Realty & Investments real estate team in West Jefferson.

With the addition of Ashe Rental Agency to a property management portfolio which includes Boone High Country Rentals, High Country Resort Rentals, and Blue Ridge Professional Property Services, this now results in the largest and most comprehensive property management company in the high country. With over 10 years of experience in the property management business, this property management portfolio of companies offers a full scope of services that caters to long-term rentals, short-term vacation rentals, POA/HOA management, and absentee home care services in Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties.

Ashe Rental Agency offers services which include the marketing of properties, on-line owner and tenant portals, 24 hour emergency call service, and lease management for residential and commercial properties. located at 10 N Jefferson Ave in West Jefferson, our office hours are 9-5 M-F and Saturdays 9-1. Please stop by our office and let us know how we can assist you with any real estate or property management needs.

For more information, contact: Amber Shinn at 336-846-6800 or amber@asherentalagency.com

