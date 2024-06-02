Artist in Residence Program Celebrates 15 Years

Come celebrate the 15th year of the Blowing Rock Historical Society’s Artist-in-Residence program at Edgewood Cottage. Each year, through a juried selection process, 30 regional artists rotate weekly throughout the summer from Memorial Day through Labor Day week. Beginning June 3, we welcome Waitsel Smith, watercolor and oil, and Kathryn Regel, mixed media and pencil drawing, and collage.

Waitsel is a visual artist living in Lenoir with almost 50 years experience painting the people and places of North Carolina. Working in oil and watercolor, he is considered a master landscape, portrait and figure painter. He has also enjoyed success as a commercial illustrator, including work for the Travel Channel and Discovery Channel. Waitsel is known for his landscapes, portraits and his mastery of “the advertising image.”



Kathryn Regel’s work couldn’t be more timely. Kathryn is inspired by old photos and genealogy to create one-of-a-kind works using a combination of colored pencil drawing and collage, Her latest work incorporates graphite pencil and collage. Some of her work is based on old Savannah houses that can be mysterious, intriguing, and comforting all at the same time. Kathryn can take your old family photos and turn them into a family treasure.



Come visit Kathryn and Waitsel and learn more about their work from June 3 through June 9 at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Courtesy of Edgewood Cottage.

