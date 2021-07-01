Artist Daniel Ambros Adds New Work to Help Support Crossnore School

Sun Kissed, egg tempera, 8 x 10 in., Daniel Ambrose

Founded on 85 acres in the Blue Ridge Mountains area by Dr. Mary Martin Sloop and her husband, Dr. Eustace Sloop in 1913, the Crossnore School & Children’s Home has been a sanctuary of hope and healing for children in need from North Carolina for more than a century. Its holistic model of care allows them to nurture each child’s mind, body and spirit.

Daniel Ambrose has supported the Crossnore School for more than a decade, by offering his paintings for sale at the Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery. The gallery specifically supports the school’s Stepping Stones program which transitions students age 17 to 21, who are still in high school, from foster care to successful independent living. His latest contribution is titled Sun Kissed, an 8 x 10 inch egg tempera painting.

Ambrose’s paintings are renowned for their luminosity that radiates a spiritual sense of place. His focus is often coastal landscapes and birds unique to the Atlantic regions of North America. Ambrose’s award-winning professional career spans more than 30 years. His artworks are represented in galleries from Florida to Maine, and reside in museum, corporate and private collections. Daniel Ambrose is a Signature Member of the American Society of Marine Artists and a founding member of the esteemed American Tonalist Society.

Many nonprofits offer paintings, limited edition prints, sculptures and other works by professional artists to benefit their missions. Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery represents artists who want to take part in benefiting the children of Crossnore School & Children’s Home, a private non-profit 501(c)3 organization, which means all art purchases are tax-deductible. You can support the Crossnore School and take home art you love.

You can learn about the artist and his work by visiting www.crossnore.org/fine-arts-gallery/ or www.DanielAmbrose.com.

The Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery is located at 205 Johnson Lane, Crossnore, NC. Email contact, Heidi Fisher, Fine Arts Gallery Manager, [email protected]. Phone: (828) 733-3144.

