Arrests Made in January 3rd House Fire in Deep Gap; Four Facing First Degree Arson Charges

A joint investigation between the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the Watauga County Fire Marshal’s Office continued after the events reported on Wednesday January 3, 2024. The fire occurred at 3720 Elk Creek Rd. in Deep Gap. The fire scene was investigated and determined to be incendiary, witnesses and suspects were interviewed. An additional incident related to the arson investigation, was discovered. The suspects were involved in an incident where shots were fired from their vehicle towards a victim’s vehicle behind them. In conclusion, arrests were made on four suspects. John Crepps, Heather Ballard, Caroline Malendez and Chris Yeoman were all charged with First Degree Arson and Firing into an Occupied Vehicle.

All suspects are currently being held without bond and will go before a District Court Judge for their first appearance.

