April / May High Country Magazine Has Arrived; Pick Up Your Copy Today!

Our April/May edition of High Country Magazine, which is published by High Country Press Publications, has arrived and can be picked up in many locations across Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties.

This issue has been dedicated to Boone 150, which is the celebration of the Town of Boone’s 150th anniversary since its incorporation in 1872.

Inside the pages, readers will be immersed into the rich history of the Town of Boone by exploring prominent characters, like Lillie Shull Dougherty, Daniel Boone, Doc Watson and many others.

Some individuals who have made the town what it is today are a part of various groups, organizations, and businesses including Appalachian State University, the local healthcare system, churches, Veterans of Foreign Wars, law enforcement, Daughters of the American Revolution, and more.

Pick up your copy of the magazine today to reflect on Boone’s everlasting legacy and learn about the events, experiences and environment that has made the town a place many enjoy.

