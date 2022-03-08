 AppHealthCare Expresses Thanks to Military Team for Support with COVID-19 Response

Since October 18, 2021, staff from the Air Force National Guard, National Guard and Army have been on-site at AppHealthCare locations in Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga Counties assisting with COVID-19 response efforts, including testing and vaccinating.

In total, there were 6 military staff assigned to AppHealthCare – Sergeant Ben McMeans (Data Specialist), Sergeant Ryan Chinn (Medic), Technical Sergeant James Blair (Medic), Staff Sergeant Lauren Hawkins (Medic), Spc Rayne Eaton (Medic) and Spc Donnell Little (Data Specialist).

Military COVID-19 Support Team (masks temporarily removed for photo) – (Left to Right): Staff Sergeant Lauren Hawkins (Medic), Spc Rayne Eaton (Medic)

The Military COVID-19 Support Team provided additional capacity for administering COVID-19 testing, vaccines and data entry support.

“We are very grateful to each person of the military team who was assigned to us over these past few months. They offered critical support to us when we were experiencing high demand with COVID-19 testing and vaccines. We recognize and celebrate this team for their patient-centered care, positive attitudes and ongoing willingness and dedication to help our community,” stated Jennifer Greene, Health Director, AppHealthCare.

Greene added that as the public health strategy shifts to respond to the current landscape of COVID-19, AppHealthCare will focus more on prevention of severe outcomes like hospitalization and death and will continue to promote vaccines and boosters.

The military support team will end their assignment with AppHealthCare on Friday, March 11th.

Military COVID-19 Support Team (masks temporarily removed for photo) – (Left to Right): Sergeant Ryan Chinn (Medic), Sergeant Ben McMeans (Data Specialist), Technical Sergeant James Blair (Medic). Not Pictured: Spc Donnell Little (Data Specialist)

