AppHealthCare Board of Health Has Decided to Hold a Special Meeting on Monday, August 23rd 11:45am-1:00pm via Zoom

The AppHealthCare Board of Health will have a special called meeting on Monday, August 23rd

11:45am-1:00pm via zoom. The meeting will be conducted via zoom in response to the increasing

COVID-19 case trends.

The meeting will review and discuss isolation and quarantine legal authority, current COVID-19 trends,

and COVID-19 response efforts and planning.

The Board of Health will accept public comments during this meeting. If you wish to make a public

comment, please contact Melissa Bracey at [email protected] no later than noon on

Monday, August 23rd.

Zoom Meeting Information

Topic: Board of Health Special Called Meeting

Time: Aug 23, 2021 11:45 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89312153746?pwd=TlAwdTRMdnI1bkZ6VjJsT042YmI4Zz09

Meeting ID: 893 1215 3746

Passcode: 150707

