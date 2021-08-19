AppHealthCare Board of Health Has Decided to Hold a Special Meeting on Monday, August 23rd 11:45am-1:00pm via Zoom

The AppHealthCare Board of Health will have a special called meeting on Monday, August 23rd
11:45am-1:00pm via zoom. The meeting will be conducted via zoom in response to the increasing
COVID-19 case trends.
The meeting will review and discuss isolation and quarantine legal authority, current COVID-19 trends,
and COVID-19 response efforts and planning.
The Board of Health will accept public comments during this meeting. If you wish to make a public
comment, please contact Melissa Bracey at [email protected] no later than noon on
Monday, August 23rd.
Zoom Meeting Information
Topic: Board of Health Special Called Meeting
Time: Aug 23, 2021 11:45 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89312153746?pwd=TlAwdTRMdnI1bkZ6VjJsT042YmI4Zz09
Meeting ID: 893 1215 3746
Passcode: 150707