AppHealthCar Announces Children Ages 5-11 are Now Eligible for a COVID-19 Booster 

On May 19, 2022, the CDC announced that children ages 5-11 years old are now eligible for a COVID-19 booster. It is recommended that children ages 5-11 years should receive a booster shot 5 months after their initial Pfizer vaccination series. Data from a clinical study released in April showed a third vaccine dose increased immunity against COVID-19 for children in this age group.

“We encourage those who are unvaccinated or eligible for a booster, to get vaccinated now. We are seeing cases increase across the country and vaccines remain our best protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death. We have more access to vaccines and treatments so we encourage individuals to take advantage of these tools to protect yourself and your loved ones,” stated Jennifer Greene, Health Director, AppHealthCare.

It is anticipated that the FDA will review and discuss data from Moderna and Pfizer in June for vaccines for younger children 6 months to 4 years old. Based on the recommendation from the FDA, the CDC will also need to recommend the vaccine’s use for this younger population before it can be administered, which AppHealthCare hopes to learn more about by late June. As the data is being reviewed and recommendations are made by the FDA and CDC, AppHealthCare is preparing and planning to expand clinic hours in the evenings to allow additional opportunities for families to vaccinate their children.

AppHealthCare encourages parents to ask questions about the vaccines and boosters and seek information from reputable sources like the CDC, NC DHHS or their child’s pediatrician or healthcare provider to make the most informed decision for their child’s health.

Vaccines and boosters are available at AppHealthCare offices in Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga by appointment Monday through Friday. To schedule a vaccine appointment, call (828) 795-1970.

If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.apphealthcare.com/covid-19-vaccinations or contact your healthcare provider or call our COVID-19 Call Center at (828) 795-1970.

For additional information about AppHealthCare or other community resources and health related data, please call our offices, Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-9449, Watauga (828) 264-4995 or visit our website atwww.apphealthcare.com and follow us onTwitterandFacebook.

