AppalFRESH Collaborative to Host 6th Annual Community FEaST on October 12

The AppalFRESH Collaborative is happy to invite Appalachian students, faculty, staff and the community to the 6th annual Community FEaST (Food Engagement and StoryTelling) on Sanford Mall on Wednesday Oct. 12 from 4:30 -6 p.m. The AppalFRESH Collaborative is delighted to return to its pre-pandemic commensality event, gathering around a 100-yard long table for a simple, local meal of potatoes, greens and apple pie with live local music.

As in past years, the four main goals of this event are to:

1. Build community by encouraging conversation and storytelling about the importance of sustainable food

2. Minimize waste (near-zero waste event)

3. Maximize local food sourcing

4. Develop strategies to reduce food insecurity

To help minimize waste, please bring your own plate, utensils and water bottle.

AppalFRESH is looking for help with this event in three ways:

1. Be a Host

Student and community clubs and groups can help by hosting a table. Hosting groups bring potato toppers for 20 potatoes and join us around the table to share in this important dialogue. Any size of group is welcome to host.

2. Be a Champion

Individuals who are interested in helping on a deeper level are encouraged to serve as table champions. These individuals will guide the table dialogue to meet the event’s goals of conversation and storytelling about the importance of a future sustainable food system. Members of the AppalFRESH Collaborative will meet with these individuals before the event to help explain this role further. Anyone is welcome to serve in this capacity.



3. Be a Resource

Community organizations and university groups currently involved in work related to sustainable food are invited to set up information booths at this event. In order to participate, register your booth with the Collaborative at [email protected].

If you would like to be involved in any way or have any questions, contact Carla Ramsdell, College of Arts and Sciences sustainability liaison and professor of Physics and Astronomy at [email protected].

Courtesy of The AppalFRESH Collaborative

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

